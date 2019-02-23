Man with election result sheets nabbed

18 0
18 0
Voters on Queue at Anguwan Bankwat Polling Unit, Manchok Registration Area, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State
Voters on Queue

A young man, impersonating as official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been nabbed with election result sheets.

The man, with INEC official tag, was identified by voters in Ilorin on Saturday.

Some of the protesting electorate identified him as “Younger brother to Kwara PDP stalwart, Alhaji Ladi Hassan’’.

The police intervened and took him away as the electorate were becoming more restive.

See the twitter video of the incident.

Police are reported also to have arrested two PDP thugs in Ilorin sent to snatch ballot boxes and disrupt election #Nigeriadecides2019

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet