Man with election result sheets nabbed

A young man, impersonating as official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been nabbed with election result sheets.

The man, with INEC official tag, was identified by voters in Ilorin on Saturday.

Some of the protesting electorate identified him as “Younger brother to Kwara PDP stalwart, Alhaji Ladi Hassan’’.

The police intervened and took him away as the electorate were becoming more restive.

Younger brother to Kwara PDP stalwart, Alhaji Ladi Hassan of the caught with result sheets and arrested for impersonating INEC official. #Nigeriadecides2019 pic.twitter.com/f8ZN73C1Ox — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) February 23, 2019

Police are reported also to have arrested two PDP thugs in Ilorin sent to snatch ballot boxes and disrupt election #Nigeriadecides2019