Maritime workers suspend nationwide strike

By Aisha Cole

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has suspended its three-day strike indefinitely to enable government stakeholders intervene.

The President of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, the suspension is due to the intervention of the Permanent Secretaries in Ministries of Transportation and Labour and Employment as well as other stakeholders in the maritime industry.

“The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman and her management team, had also given a two-week ultimatum to the International Oil Company (IOCs) over non-payment of dockworkers.

“The notice expires on Monday July 8, 2019, to recognise the Government.

“The meeting is to recognise the appointed stevedores and pay the Dockworkers their outstanding Wages/Salaries.

“The Managements of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) led by Dr Peterside Dakuku, Nigerian Shippers Council, led by Mr Hassan Bello and Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) led by Princess Vicky Haastrup would be part of the meeting,” he said.

He appreciated the solidarity given to the union for the past three days against the management of the IOCs.

“We have noted with grave concern that some major stakeholders in the industry who are not in any way involved as to why the union embarked on a strike are adversely affected in their operations,” Adeyanju said.

He appreciated the timely intervention of the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress as well as all the associations of clearing agents at the ports. (NAN)