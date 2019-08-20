Masari plans big for Katsina economy

By Sehu Danjuma

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has promised to boost the state economy and create wealth for the citizens by investing heavily in agriculture.

Masari who made the promise on Monday in Katsina while fielding questions from journalists said that government intended to achieve these by supporting famers with implements and fertiliser at subsidised rates.

“To boost the agricultural activities, the government already procured enough fertiliser for distribution to the farmers in the state.

“The fertilizer was procured very early and sold to the farmers at affordable prices.

“The government had also completed arrangements to provide support to the state farmers through the introduction of modern farming techniques,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had rehabilitated Daberam dam in Daura Local Givernment, Masabil Dam in Ingawa, Ruwan Sanyi dam in Malumfaschi and Tafoki dam in Faskari Local Government to boost irrigation activities.

“These sort of efforts by the state government will continue in our present tenure and will include support to dry season farming and new programmes in collaboration with financial institutions and other relevant agencies.”