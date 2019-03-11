Masari wins re-election in Katsina, PDP rejects result

By Zubairu Idris/Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Aminu Masari as winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Katsina State.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party swiftly rejected the result and said it would seek remedy in the court.

The PDP state Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, alleged that the results declared by the INEC did not tally with the low turnout of voters and the results in custody of their agents.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, said Masari polled 1,178,864 votes to defeat PDP’s Sen. Yakubu Lado, who scored 488,621 votes.

The state has a total of 3.2 million registered voters.

According to Zuru, the number of accredited voters was 1,173,780, while the votes cast were 1,720,638, with 37,593 votes rejected.

“The APC candidate, Aminu Masari, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Zuru declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari defeated the Yakubu Lado and 16 other candidates in all the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.