Massive protests against Trump’s Mexico wall emergency tomorrow

Massive protests are being planned to be staged across the United States on Monday, the Presidents Day in response to Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency for border wall funding.

USA Today reports a wave of protests have been planned from New York to California and Texas to oppose the president’s national emergency declaration.

Thehill.com reported that a number of demonstrations are being planned by the liberal advocacy group, MoveOn.org, and others have been listed on rallylist.com.

“Donald Trump has declared a #FakeNationalEmergency—an illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies,” MoveOn.org states on its site for protests taking place on Presidents Day.

“We are mobilising nonviolent rapid-response events to stand up against Trump’s #FakeNationalEmergency to defend our democracy and immigrant, Muslim, black, and brown communities from Trump’s dangerous national emergency power grab,” the group continues.

The site also allows users to input a zip code or city to find the nearest protest to attend on Monday.

Trump on Friday also declared a national emergency at the border in efforts to bypass Congress and allocate nearly $8 billion for construction of his long-sought border wall.

Trump announced the move in an address from the Rose Garden shortly after he signed the declaration, is expected to be met with a number of legal challenges.

Trump has already faced fierce opposition from lawmakers and political groups who say the president overstepped his authority with the emergency declaration.