May begs EU on Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due back in Brussels on Thursday on a last-gasp mission to beg EU leaders for more time to deliver a Brexit deal twice rejected by her own parliament.

With just eight days until the UK’s four-decade-old European adventure comes to an abrupt end, May’s frustrated European colleagues are losing faith in her ability to ratify an orderly withdrawal.

But, after she wrote to EU Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday to ask for a three-month delay until June 30, he suggested the other 27 capitals might allow her more time to win over deeply sceptical British lawmakers.

Tusk admitted that European leaders are suffering “Brexit fatigue” and said he feared his hopes may prove “frail, even illusory” — but May nevertheless took to the airwaves to harangue MPs and to urge the British people to back her plan.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with this. I agree. I am on your side,” May said, blaming lawmakers for opposing her Brexit plan and insisting she was requesting a delay until June 30 with “great personal regret”.

Lawmakers have twice resoundingly rejected May’s agreement, and a third vote the premier hoped to hold this week was cancelled by the House of Commons speaker on procedural grounds. Nevertheless, Tusk was clear that Europe wants May to try again. “In the light of the consultations I have conducted over the past days, I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, at an awkward EU Council summit, May will have a chance to make the case outlined in her letter for a stay of Brexit execution — although European diplomats stressed that no decision will be made until next week.

The pound fell sharply against the euro during Wednesday — exactly 1,000 days on from Britain’s seismic 2016 referendum vote to split from the EU — reflecting fears that Britain could crash out without any agreement at all.