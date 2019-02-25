May delays Brexit vote

Theresa May has pushed back a meaningful vote on the government’s Brexit deal, in a bid to buy a bit of extra time to secure concessions from the EU that she hopes will win over wavering MPs.

Speaking en route to the first ever Arab-European summit in Egypt, the prime minister said she would bring her deal back to Parliament for a second time by 12 March, a mere 17 days before the UK is set to leave the EU.

With no meaningful vote this week, MPs will instead vote on a series of amendments that could delay Brexit and effectively rule out the possibility of the UK crashing out without a deal.

