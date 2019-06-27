Media professionals task journalists on ethics

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Some media professionals have tasked transport journalists to imbibe ethical conducts in the discharge of their duties for national development.

They made the call at a one-day training organised by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), for members of Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA), on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Nicholas Igwenagu, Deputy Director at the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ), said that journalists should see themselves as important determinants of accurate information dissemination to the public.

Igwenagu said that ethical consideration was a great asset for any journalist who had passion for the profession.

“A journalist must maintain good ethics. Investigate your stories, fact check issues before you use them; especially statements.

“It is unethical for journalist to take information hook, line and sinker without verifying the information.

“When one’s ethical considerations are mortgaged then there is problem because it is your duty to critisise information given to you,” he said.

Also, Mr Ignatius Nweke, former Director of Special Duties and spokesperson for NSC, urged journalists to always demand for explanations from government and its agencies on policies and programmes.

Nweke said that journalists had the responsibility to hold government and its officials accountable through effective engagement.

He said that criticism was a hallmark of journalism, adding that criticism of government ensured that the right things are done. (NAN)