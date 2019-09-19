Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton relate cordial – Royal source

Rumours about an ugly spat between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been circulating since quite a while now and it looks like the two duchesses are in no mood to reconcile, as suggested by a few royal sources.

A latest report from inside the palace has revealed that the two sisters-in-law can never be close friends.

As per Us Weekly, Kate and Meghan, despite their differences remain cordial and “civil” with each other.

The publication quoted a source as saying that Kate and Meghan are “from two different worlds” which is why they have an antagonistic relationship.

Keeping their rift aside, the two duchesses stepped out on to the tennis court together with Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton.

A source had told Hello!, “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship.

Their relationship has certainly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding.”