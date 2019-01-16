Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris checks self into rehab

Paris, the daughter of late American pop star, Michael Jackson has checked into a rehabilitation facility to get help regarding her emotional health.

According to the magazine, PEOPLE, the 20-year-old decided that she needed to take some time off the scene in order “to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health.

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalised and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” a PEOPLE source said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Paris was hospitalised in 2013 after attempting suicide.

She admitted the development in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017.

She said, “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Paris also disclosed in the interview that she was sexually abused by a stranger which further increased her depression.

She is an actress, model, singer and is the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.