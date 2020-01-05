Middle East tensions: NATO holds emergency meeting Monday

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called an urgent meeting of the military alliance’s North Atlantic Council on Monday in response to growing tensions in the Middle East.

The ambassador-level meeting of the alliance’s main decision-making body will address the situation in Iraq after the killing of Iranian top general Ghassem Soleimani by the U.S. military, a spokesman told dpa in Brussels on Sunday.

The ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council usually meet once a week, while its foreign and defence ministers meet around twice a year.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 3 pm (1400 GMT). (dpa/NAN)

