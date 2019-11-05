Migration impacts both origin, destination countries -Envoy

By Maureen Okon

Mr Daniel Dergent, Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, said that migration can be an asset and danger for both the country of origin and the country of destination.

The envoy said this on Tuesday at the movie screening of `Sideline’ organised by the Embassy of Belgium in Nigeria, held at the Brazilian Cultural Center.

He said that the movie focuses on young Nigerian players who had the dream to escape a difficult life from their home country to play as professional footballers in Europe.

Dergent said that the dream became a reality for few people while others faced the challenges of surviving in a very difficult environment abroad.

“Far from their families and sometimes abandoned by the one who encouraged them to come to Europe.

“Migration has always existed. Many Europeans left their countries to emigrate towards new countries.

“Migration can be an asset at the same time a danger for the country of origin and the country of destination, both side is something to win or to lose.

‘’For the country of origin there’s the risk of workforce drain and for the country of destination, there’s a problem to integrate the new comers and to offer them a decent conditions to live and access social development,’’ he said.

At the event, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said Nigeria must create an enabling environment for not just Nigerians but for foreigners to come and train in football.

She said the commission would create a Diaspora desk at the ministry of sports to enlighten more awareness on challenges to be faced by not just footballers but Nigerians in the Diaspora.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movie was centered at mostly Nigerian players who did not make it at the trial club, but had to face the life of struggle in Europe before coming back home.