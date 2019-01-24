Minimum wage : YPP wants unified amount for all workers

Young Progressives Party (YPP), has commended the Federal Government for its decision on the new minimum wage for workers, while it advocated a unified amount of N30,000 across the board for both Federal and state government workers.

In his address on the state of the nation in Abuja, Chairman of the YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, said the review of the minimum wage was long overdue considering the rising poverty level in the country and unfavourable economic policies.

He said, “The new minimum wage of N27,000 for states and the private sector and N30,000 for the Federal Government is a welcome development and the government should be commended even though it is coming a bit too late considering the high level of poverty caused by several failed economic policies of this government.

“The double digit inflation in almost four years without commensurate increment in salaries shows how much Nigerian workers have persevered.

“Even though we are compelled to believe the labour movement may have been compromised, we still want to support their legitimate agitation that the new minimum wage should be N30,000 across board, while calling on the National Assembly to give speedy passage to the bill on new minimum wage that will be presented.”

Amakiri further called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to focus on issue-based campaign rather than overheating the polity with accusations and counter accusations on who can or cannot enter the United States of America or who is mobilizing the Boko Haram insurgents assumed to have been technically defeated to scuttle the electoral process.

He said, “The state of the nation as it borders on security, economy, unemployment and poverty should be the focal point of the 2019 campaign and comparative statistics have shown that both the APC and PDP have failed Nigerians and should never again be trusted with leadership.”

He commended the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG), all presidential candidates and their running mates who participated in the just concluded national debate.

Amakiri applauded the performance of the YPP’s candidates, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and Hajia Umma Getso, for their flawless delivery of the YPP manifesto and overall policy direction if voted into office by Nigerians come February 16, 2019.

He said, “No doubt, their performance was top notch and this has been further confirmed by high ratings on several independent opinion polls. Noteworthy is the recent opinion poll by Vanguard Newspapers where 58 per cent of respondents were mostly impressed by Kingsley Moghalu’s grasp of our challenges as a nation and his pragmatic solutions to them.

“The deliberate refusal of the candidates of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to participate in the debate is an affront on our collective will as Nigerians.

“While not a surprise because of their failed past, we appeal to Nigerians to come out enmass in this forthcoming general elections to reject the APC and PDP through their votes in order to put an end to this sense of entitlement by recycled political leaders who have impoverished us in the past 19 years.”

Amakiri added that the YPP would in the coming days, commence an aggressive advocacy in collaboration with other critical stakeholders to push for a law that would make the attendance of national debates mandatory as the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is too important to be left in the hands of incompetent characters.

“Consequently, those who are not prepared for leadership and ready to be accountable to the citizens should not be allowed to occupy public office since leadership comes with responsibility.