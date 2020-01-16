Minister tasks movie industry to tackle child marriage

By Ruth Oketunde

Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs on Wednesday, called on the movie industry to develop rich content to tackle child marriage.

Tallen gave the call when delegates from the Global Women’s Empowerment Network (GWEN) and the Jeta Amata Concepts crew paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister said that the movie industry was an important avenue to send the message to the populace, as both the literate and non-literate could watch and understand its message.

She added that child marriage cases were worrisome and remained a global issue as most of the girls become drop-outs or end up with Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF).

“During the United Nations Women conference in September last year, I discovered that this menace is a global issue as we had most countries giving similar testimonies.

“I wish to indulge your support in the movie industry to end child marriage practice in this country, using your platform as an advocacy and awareness channel.

“I want a situation where young girls can remain in school till they complete senior secondary school education.

“By that time she would have been an adult and be able to make some decisions for herself.

“It saddens me when I visit internally displaced persons’ camps and I see a girl of about 10 years or 11 years pregnant with another baby in her hand.

“I am fully committed to support any organisation that would work with the ministry to end this menace,” she said.

Ms Tess Cacciatore, Founder, GWEN, said the organisation was in the country to salvage the situation of women and girl child through movies.

She added that the movie “Road to Redemption’’ produced by GWEN/JA Concepts provides advocacy on the dangers of early and forced child marriages.

“We are here to take the final scenes for the movie and we hope to empower young people to tell their stories through film making,” she said.

Mr Jeta Amata, Chief Executive Officer, Jeta Amata Concepts, added that the movie was primarily aimed at complementing the efforts of the Federal Government at ending child marriages.

“The movie is a reflection of what happens in our society as a lot of young girls go through a lot of trauma due to this practice.

“Once the movie is out, we will take it to schools so that students can watch it for free and understand the dangers of early marriages,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movie “Road to Redemption” tells a story of a young foreign girl who takes up a volunteer position in Nigeria and has her western preconceptions shattered by what she encountered in Nigeria.(NAN)