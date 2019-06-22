MMM Ponzi Scheme returns, woos Nigerians again

Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is back.

The new version known as MMM Cooperation promises as much as 50 percent return on any amount invested in it — 20 percent more than what the extinct version offered.

Just like the previous version, participants are to register, invest a particular amount in the form of “providing help” and “get help” with their investment and interest back after 30 days.

And some Nigerians are falling for it yet again!

The scheme had announced a shut down in April 2018 following the death of Sergei Mavrodi, its founder.

“After much deliberation, we have made the conclusion that continuing the system operation, without our leader and ideological inspirer, is impossible and makes no sense,” a message on MMM Nigeria website had read.

In a surprising turn of events, however, the scheme announced it had re-launched globally since January “to make Mavrodi’s legacy worthwhile.”

“Like sunrise in the morning , MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.

“From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with six million participants all in space of four months,” a message on its website read.

One of the coordinators who gave his name as Guider Tee on twitter, said the new MMM is in over 170 countries.

Great News……MMM is back and better! What we have all been waiting for is back

supporting over 170 local different countries and is peer to peer

re-launched January 2019. Provide Help (PH) and Get Help (GH) Now!

For more info join our whatsapp group:https://t.co/deC8ndNuKP — Guider Tee (@TeeGuider) June 21, 2019

