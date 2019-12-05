Modibbo Adama University admits 2,500 students in 2019-VC

By Kingsley Okoye

The Vice-Chancelor, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, (MAUTECH),Yola, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur on Thursday announcef that the school admitted 2,500 students for the 2019 academic session.

Tukur, a Professor of Geography said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the sidelines of a public hearing on conversion of the school to conventional university.

He also said that before the school was stopped from admitting students into the School of Management and Information in 2016, it had admitted 7,000 students and 3,000 in 2017.

He said that the academic services provided by the school had not reduced in anyway.

He, however, said that the funds to run the school was no longer available.

He said there was the urgent need to convert the university to conventional one given its benefits to the people.

“So it is only logical because most of our students or potential students are not getting admission.

“So what we want is to open up the space and we still run one of the technology-based courses in the country and we will continue to do so.

“Other universities have not been stopped from admitting the specialised courses that we are doing.”

He said the admission rate of the school dropped by at least 40 per cent and girl-child admission dropped by 45 per cent.

“The running cost for the university was grossly affected.

“It was the courses in the social and management sciences and the open distant learning mode that supported the other sciences.

“We don’t have the threshold now to sustain the university as it is today.

“What we are saying with respect to conversion does not necessarily mean that we are going to discontinue with technology.

“As at today, MAUTech is the only university running a full biotechnology centre with programmes in under-graduate and post-graduate studies.

”So, the technological components is still there, we are not going to leave it,” he said.(NAN)