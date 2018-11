No fewer than twelve people have been killed in a suspected Islamist attack in northern Mozambique, Police confirm on Sunday.

According to the report, thousands of villagers are fleeing the area into neighbouring Tanzania, police sources said.

Early on Friday, “there was an attack in Nangane district, where there are no security patrols.

The attackers killed 12 people, mostly women and children”, a police source in Cabo Delgado province, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

