Mugabe, ex-President of Zimbabwe dies at 95

Robert Mugabe, founding President of Zimbabwe who ruled for nearly 4 decades has died at the age of 95, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

Mugabe who ruled Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980 until he was ousted in 2017 died in Singapore Mnangagwa said.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Many people, believed to be Zimbabweans who replied to the tweet celebrated the death, speaking ill of the dead Mugabe. However other eulogised him as a great leader and hero

They wrote:

We wake up to a Good News on a Friday that The Dog which Slaughtered 100 000 of Ndebele People during Gukurahundi Mr Robert Mugabe is Dead!!!!unfortunately he died without even Apologising… — Mcebisi Velabehleke Ndebele (@McebisiNdebele) September 6, 2019

Could I care less…. no. In fact, if it were possible, I’d send coal and petrol to hell to make it worse for him. — Herbert du Plessis (@HerbertduPlessi) September 6, 2019

May His Soul Rest In Peace…. He had his shortfalls but to me I think some African leaders have a lot to learn from Him. He had a vision to give us our land… A great vision but the way it was done and ill advice given to him by pple arnd him mad the whole thing a spectacle — Ramsey Tynash Drsz (@Ramsey_Tynash_) September 6, 2019

It’s very confusing for me that a dictator who ruined the country responsible for thousands of deaths receives such kind words!! Quite encouraging for following dictators. Go figure? — Travelling a well trodden path (@rm250mx1) September 6, 2019

May he rest in pieces, You people have taught us hate, shown us pain, stolen our dreams, run us out of our beautiful country. You Ediot your time will soon come — Cazawaty#freepoliticalprisoners (@cazawaty) September 6, 2019

#Zimbabwe woyee! As I have always said👉🏿He stands amongst the GREATEST FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME! A LEADER TRUE TO HIMSELF, TRUE TO HIS CAUSE MOST IMPORTANT TRUE TO MANY OF HIS PEOPLE! CDE MUGABE (CODE NAME: H) GUSHUNGO! I stand to salute you 👉🏿 ONLY TIME WILL JUDGE YOU WELL! MHSRIP🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/MjD0xFJRoX — Michael Mutekedza (@MichaelMuteked1) September 6, 2019

Mr Mugabe, born 21 February 1924, was a communist and nationalist revolutionary.

In the 1970s he led a guerrilla campaign against the minority white government in what was then known as Rhodesia.

In 1979, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced that the UK would officially recognise Rhodesia’s independence if it moved to democratic majority rule.

Mugabe was elected Prime Minister the following year when his ZANU-PF secured 63 per cent of the national vote.

He clung to power by crushing opposition through constitutional changes and cracking down on dissent with state force.

Mugabe abolished the Office of Prime Minister to appoint himself President of Zimbabwe in 1987.

During his lifetime, Mugabe married Grace, his former secretary who he began an affair with in 1987 while his first wife Sally (nee Hayfron).

The couple – who had a 41 year age gap – had a daughter Bona, born in 1988, son Robert, born in 1990, and youngest son Bellarmine, born in 1997.

In 1992, Mugabe’s wife Sally died. Four years later, Mugabe and Grace were married.

The Mugabe family are known for displaying their lavish lifestyle on social media, with Grace and her children often seen wearing designer clothes.