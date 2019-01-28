My husband lives in my father’s house – Divorce seeking wife

By Aisha Gambo

A house wife, Halima Danjuma on Monday dragged her husband, Hassan Muhammad to a Sharia Court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over lack of care.

She told the court that there is a pending case against her husband seven months ago on similar offence where he promised to change, but to no avail.

”He doesn’t pay school fees for my children; no food and clothing for me and my children. In fact, we are all living in my father’s house and I’m the one taking care of the house,” she told the court.

Danjuma prayed the court to dissolve the marriage as she was no longer interested in the union.

The defendant said he sometimes provide food when he had the money, adding that he had ordered the wife to transfer their children to a public school due to his inability to pay fees for private school.

The Judge, Dahiru Lawal, ruled that Muhammad should give his wife N5,000 before leaving the court and granted him one week to reconcile with his wife.

Lawal later adjourned the case until Feb 4.