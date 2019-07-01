“My wife ran away with her lover”, man tells court

By Judith Ezeudogu

A trader, Mr Mathias Ugwu on Monday, prayed a Customary Court sitting in Jikwoyi, to dissolve the union between him and Nwakaego, owing to the fact that she has eloped with her lover.

NAN reports that the petitioner was in court but the respondent was not and did not file any correspondence explaining why she was not.

The Presiding Judge, Jemilu Jega, in his ruling held that since the matter was coming up for mention and the respondent was not in court, the case will be adjourned until July 11, for further mention”.