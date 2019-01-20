NAF faces deadly bandits in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance aircraft to flush out bandits in Sokoto State and environs.

Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), told newsmen on Saturday when the Special Force at arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

Amao said the deployment to Sokoto was to fulfil Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar’s promise during his last visit to Sokoto.

He said the Chief of Air Staff deployed the force following latest invasion of parts of Sokoto state by marauding bandits.

The officer noted that some bandits moved from some places in neighbouring Zamfara to Sokoto which they considered as safe haven.

The bandits, he said, continued extending their nefarious acts to some of the villages in Sokoto state.

He charged the officers and men to be serious with the mission, and noted that “the business is to flush out all the bandits in Sokoto state in collaboration with other sister services and security agencies”.

“To assist you in this task, the NAF has deployed Jet aircraft, helicopters and surveillance aircraft,” he added.

He explained that these platforms would operate from Katsina and Sokoto Air fields and gave the assurance that adequate Jet A-1 fuel, support equipment and personnel were on ground to support the air operations.

Amao assured the force that the Chief of Air Staff had provided enough resources for the welfare of the Special Force.

“I want to remind you once again that your duty here is to protect and save lives and property, it is not to harass or intimidate the good people of Sokoto state.

“You are all professionals and you should operate as such, you must adhere strictly to your rule of engagement and be good ambassadors of NAF.”

He wished them safe and successful operation, adding that residents and government looked forward to having a peaceful state as soon as possible. (NAN)