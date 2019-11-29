NAF jet destroys insurgents gun trucks at Borgozo in Borno

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed two Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) gun trucks and killed some fighters at Borgozo in Borno.

He explained that this was achieved when NAF Jets and a helicopter gunship were scrambled to provide close air support to ground troops as they repelled a BHT attack on the location.

“The aircraft, upon arrival overhead the target area, tracked and engaged three of the BHT gun trucks that were involved in the attack.

“The BHTs moved the vehicles under some trees, while some of the fighters alighted the vehicles and attempted to escape into the surrounding bushes.

“The attack aircraft engaged them, scoring accurate hits on two vehicles, which were seen engulfed in flames, and neutralising some of the fleeing terrorists,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)