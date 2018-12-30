NAF personnel will get improved welfare in 2019 – Abubakar

By Desmond Ejibas

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has said that more accommodation quarters would be built for personnel across formations and units in the country.

Abubakar gave the assurance at the inauguration of one block of 18 one-bedroom flats for ‘Corporal and Below’ personnel at the 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Represented by Air Vice Marshall, Muhammadu Mohamed, Air Officer Commanding NAF’s Tactical Air Command Makurdi, Abubakar said that old accommodation blocks would also be rehabilitated in the coming year.

“We are still looking at accommodation gaps/ deficiencies to fill in order to make personnel of 115 SOG and other NAF bases more comfortable as they discharge their duties.

“The Nigerian Air Force is expanding rapidly at this time, and as such, it is important to place premium on the welfare needs of personnel.

“Recall that recently we commissioned the 30×1 Junior NCO’s Transit accommodation the 115 SOG. We are making efforts to ensure that personnel are comfortable within available resources,” he assured.

Abubakar said the air force recorded several successes in 2018 with reactivation of its Mi-35P attack helicopter as well as ongoing reactivation of EC-35 helicopter.

He said that works had commenced for Periodic Depot Maintenance of another set of helicopter gunships to be completed within first quarter of 2019.

“All these efforts are geared towards enhancing NAF’s operational efficiency in the discharge of our constitutional roles.

“We remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a conducive environment for us to function as an effective and efficient air force; reckoned with in West Africa,” he said.