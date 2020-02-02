NAF to induct new helicopters on Thursday

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is to induct the newly acquired Agusta 109E (M) Power helicopters and an Mi-17IE combat helicopter on Thursday, Feb.6, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made announcement in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Daramola said rehearsals for activities that formed part of the induction ceremony would involve the movement of military aircraft flying at low level as from Monday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb.6.

” Members of the public are requested not to panic but go about their normal businesses,” he said.

NAN reports that the NAF had earlier received the first batch of 2 new Agusta 109 Power Helicopters that were inducted into the Service on April 29, 2019 during the 55th NAF Day Celebration in Abuja.(NAN)