Naira Marley sent to jail

By Sandra Umeh/ Lagos

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) on Monday pleaded not guilty to an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud.

However, his bail request was not heard as he was ordered to be remanded in prison till 30 May.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged the musician before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Also mentioned in the charge is one Yad Isril, who is said to be at large.

Following the not-guilty plea, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, requested the court to give a date for commencement of the musician’s trial.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), informed the court that he filed a bail application on behalf of the defendant.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case until May 30 for hearing of the bail application.

The court, however, ordered that the defendant should be kept in prison pending the outcome of the bail application.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences on different dates including Nov. 26, 2018, Dec. 11, 2018, and May 10.

The commission alleged that the musician conspired with other persons to use different Access cards to defraud some people.

The EFCC said that he used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to other persons to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

It added that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards with the intent to defraud and steal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1), 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015.