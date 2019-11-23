NAN Acting MD tasks staff on commitment “in spite of financial challenges”

By Isaac Ukpoju

Mr Ibrahim Mammaga, Acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has tasked staff of the outfit to be committed to their duties in “spite of the financial challenges affecting the agency”.

Mammaga gave the charge on Friday in Lafia at a 2-day retreat for the management and Zonal Managers of the agency.

According to Mammaga, paucity of funds is hampering the smooth operation of the agency as the subvention from government and subscribers subscription are not enough to effectively run the agency.

He said that the essence of the retreat was to brief zonal managers on the financial situation of the agency and crave their understanding.

“We called you here today to brief you on the tight financial situation of the agency so that we can all be on the same page.

“This will enable you to also inform your reporters on the true financial predicament of the agency for their understanding,” Mammaga said.

He expressed concern that lack of funds had affected the editorial operations of the agency negatively.

“Whatever affects the editorial department affects the whole of NAN.

“The agency is operating in a very tight financial corner, but in spite of the challenges, we have to meet up with our responsibility in line with the mandate of the agency,” Mammaga added.

He said that the management was working towards getting financial assistance to enhance the effective operation of the agency.

Mammaga however, called for assistance from the various state governments to address the enormous challenges of the agency.

He noted that the choice of Lafia for the retreat was in recognition of the assistance from the Nasarawa state government to the agency.

He said that the state government had donated a parcel of land to the agency in addition to paying one year rent for the agency’s office in Lafia.

“Aside the rent, the Nasarawa government also renovated the NAN office. We see this as wonderful partnership.

“This meeting will avail us the opportunity to appreciate the state government for the gesture,” Mammaga said.

Abdulhadi Khaliel, Director of Administration and Human Resource, in his remarks, said that the management was doing its best to address all concerns of the staff.

He said that the recent promotion in the agency was based purely on competence and merit, urging staff who could not make it to take it in good faith.

Mr Oladele Ojo, Director of Finance and Accounts, in his contribution, said that promotion arrears for the 2019 promotion would be paid “very soon”. (NAN)