NAN Box Office Analysis: Is Nollywood undermining the cinema market?

By Anita Eboigbe

Nollywood has an audience and all year long, it moves in circles around that audience.

The filmmakers set their targets on that audience and from afar, it paints the picture that only that number of people visit the cinemas.

This audience is on the average 20, 000 people who watch Nollywood weekly during the stable peak periods.

In the really bad periods, the number drops to 4, 000 people weekly. These figures are the analysis of box office data provided by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

At least 70, 000 people visit the cinemas on a stable week and Nollywood has not been able to favourably compete for audience in its own space.

This is because 70 percent of this number will settle for a foreign film – Hollywood, Spanish or Bollywood.

Interestingly, these films do not have to be from big studios or heavily marketed, the audience will pick them first. Sometimes, it gets more interesting as Nollywood could have seven movies in the cinemas and just one big Hollywood film takes almost all the cash.

For instance, everything Nollywood made in the second week of December was 57.8 million naira. ‘Jumanji’ alone pulled in 55.9 million naira. On the average, a Nollywood film makes two million naira weekly while the average Hollywood film makes 20 million naira weekly in the same time frame.

Apart from the fact that the industry is currently being bootstrapped and trying to find balance, one would expect the audience to display loyalty.

The question is why is it not? First, out of the seven to 10 Nollywood films available in the cinema, only one or two gets the audience seal of approval. The others are largely unknown or have poor marketing, stories and lack of spotlight.

It is not as though the top one or two are the best, they just seem to have more marketing at the time. It seems like the industry choses one flagship movie per time and goes all out to promote that movie.

Still, it does not guarantee that the film will draw more than 10, 000 people weekly with the remaining 10, 000 shared among the six not-so-popular films.

Second, some movie buffs who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that they allocated cash for one Nollywood film per time but are open to more foreign choices especially Hollywood.

Top of the reasons given were similarity in genre by Nollywood films. Some respondents said that the films in the dominant genre, comedy, were too cliché and not far in between. So, if one saw a comedy film from Nollywood the week before, the quota has been filled till the next set of films come out.

Interestingly, it might also appear that foreign films have the same cluster genre problem sometimes. However, it is already seen as an industry that has proved itself to deliver across board. Conversely, the average Nollywood cinema audience battles trust issues with the industry.

This distrust is beyond camera quality but rather the quality of the story. They argued that while they laughed hard in some movies, it was clear that the stories did not add up and not much thought had gone into plot development.

One respondent said, “You watch Nollywood for the relaxation and humour and not because you can actually debate or think about the story later.”

However, few films were exempted from this loop but they fell short in other production areas. The third reason that is often overlooked is that the audience understands what a good film is. Before the rush of Nollywood in cinemas, Hollywood and others have most times, served premium content.

Some respondents revealed that they find ways to reduce expectations when watching Nollywood films and have developed a new metric for measuring them.

“It was really good for a Nollywood film” according to respondents mean – it was okay but not great but when compared to other Nollywood film, it had a pass mark.

This thought process will continuously keep the industry on its 4, 000 to 20, 000 audience loop if it does not do better. To better understand the beauty of Nollywood taking the lion share of the box office earnings, take a look at performances in December.

In the last week of December, a record high of 165, 307 people watched Nollywood films that week while 79, 314 people saw foreign films. Nollywood won that week and the week before where 118, 808 went in to see ‘Sugar Rush’ ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Merry Men 2’.

Still, this is worrisome as it took three large budget movies, heavy marketing and clearing out the playground for the industry to win their biggest moment of the year. That is, for Nollywood movies to shine, the audience must be left technically without choice.

All the good foreign films are ebbing out and no more is taken in, then the Nollywood films are given the best time slots and there is not-so-stiff competition. This way, most people who come to the cinema must see the Nollywood films.

It is a strong formula and it seems to be the industry’s only working formula. The downside is that it works only at the end of the year.

How can better formulas be created to work all year round? Again, emphasis on good stories and better productions and marketing have been made by the audience.

Once these are settled, the industry needs to craft better ways to sell itself to the audience. It must be a collective effort to push Nollywood to the top of the minds of the audience.

There is a market waiting for the industry to get its acts right and once this is done, more windows of opportunity will open. Of course, more money will be made.

