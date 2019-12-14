NAN correspondent wins CSTD 2019 award for excellence

Mrs Ijeoma Olorunfemi, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Science and Technology correspondent has received the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) 2019 journalistic award for supporting the centre.

Presenting the award to Olorunfemi, Prof. Spencer Onu, during dinner, Director of CSTD said it was in recognition of her tremendous role in covering the activities of the centre,this year.

The director,who described her as a member of the family of CSTD, urged her to see the award as a morale booster for greater performance in her chosen career.

Some members of staff of the centre also received long service and awards for their outstanding performance.

CSTD is one of the activity centres of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Abuja.

He said the event was organised to recognise some hardworking staff of the centre and individuals who had contributed to project the image of the centre.

Onu said CSTD was committed toward achieving its mandate of developing satellite technology in the country,hence the need for committed staff and collaborators to put in their best for the realisation of the objective.

According to him, satellite technology has a huge capacity to transform the socio-economic development of the country, if well applied.

“If we must work together to develop our country’s satellite,space technology,we need people who are committed and we also need to recognise and reward hardwork, to encourage other people.

“CSTD attaches much importance to recruitment, reward and retainment, which every staff should take seriously,” Onu said.

He called on other staff of the centre to take their jobs seriously to enable the centre achieve its goals.

The director pledged to deploy his leadership skills to advance activities of the centre.

Onu also commended Mr Zakariya Adaramola of Daily Trust Newspaper, another awardee, for supporting and promoting the activities of the centre.

Responding,Olorunfemi, thanked the management of CSTD for the recognition, assuring it of her resolute in reporting activities of the centre.

NAN reports that other categories of the award include: 10 years meritorious service, best performing staff both technical and non-technical, best units, directors and supporting journalists to the centre.(NAN)