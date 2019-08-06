NAN staff loses car to thieves in Jos

By Huseyn Mbar

Thieves on Monday made away with the car of Mr Ephraims Sheyin, a senior staff of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

Sheyin, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, told our correspondent that the incident occurred at about 7pm, in Gura-tog area of Jos metropolis.

“I had parked the car , a black Toyota Corolla 1.8 XLI model, by the roadside, around 7pm, to do some few things.

“When I came out few minutes later, I did not see it; the thieves dismantled all the security devices, including a pedal lock.

“My laptop, iPad, ATM card, National ID card,office ID card, Voters’ card and a wallet containing money, were all inside the car.

” I have reported the matter to the police for investigation,” he said.