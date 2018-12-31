NANS faults Sarafa Ishola’s appointment as APM’s campaign DG

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has faulted the appointment of Alhaji Sarafa Ishola, the Baba Adinni of Yoruba as campaign Director General (DG) of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s party.

NANS made its position known in a statement signed by Mr Adeyemi Amoo, its National Public Relations Officer (PRO) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

According to the students’ umbrella body, Ishola’s position as the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta inclusive, is revered and can be likened to that of an Emir.

Amoo said the association was giving this advice to the Baba Adinni as part of its role of checkmating and monitoring the political atmosphere of the country.

It said it was necessary to call on Alhaji Ishola, to as a matter of necessity, in the interest of the integrity of the highly weighty Islamic position he occupies, to resign his appointment as a political party campaign DG.

“NANS make bold to call on Alhaji Ishola after wide consultations and comparisons on what roles are expected from the calibre of persons that hold such offices, that such position is equal, or could be greater than that of an Emir in the north.

“Having searched through the past and present political history and activities of this country, we have not been able to find any record of an Emir actively involved in partisan politics, or assuming the position of DG of a political party.

“NANS, hereby, wishes to remind Alhaji Ishola, the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, that ideally, he is expected to be an unbiased umpire and elder statesmen that should caution his subjects as we move towards the 2019 General Elections.

“NANS therefore passionately appeals to the spiritual leader to resign and apologise to Muslims and the entire Yoruba land (Edo and Delta inclusive) for accepting such appointment. (NAN)