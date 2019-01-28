NAOWA donates items to 120 widows of slain soldiers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) has donated food items to 120 widows of soldiers who died combating insurgency in the North-East region of the country.

Mrs Umma-Kalsum Buratai, President of the Association made the donation on Monday at Mambilla Barracks in Abuja.

Buratai, represented by Mrs Fatima Naomi, Zonal Coordinator NAOWA, said the donation was meant to reach out to some of the widows of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the peace and progress of the nation.

“We are here to share some of your burden as colleagues who have unfortunately become widows.

“As you are all aware, while our husbands are away at the warfronts, it is our responsibility to close ranks and take care of our colleagues and the home front.

“As we all know, we are facing challenging times with the ongoing war in the North East. It is not easy to be the father and the mother, it can really be challenging but always know that God will never forget you,” she said.

Buratai urged them to be strong, courageous and endeavour to embrace education for the future of their children.

“You must endeavour to send your children to school, as education is a sure key to success,” she said.

She gave the assurance that the association would not forget families left behind by soldiers who die in active service.

In her response, Mrs Blessing Dada, one of the widows commended NAOWA and the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture.

“We thank you very much for what you have done for us, for remembering us today and providing these gifts; God will bless you all,” she said.

Also, Mrs Amina Bello, another widow, thanked the association for ensuring that the families of late soldiers lacked nothing.

“I want to appreciate the president for these gift items because since my husband died, I have been taking care of my children all by myself.

“May God continue to provide for the association and enable them do more,” she said. (NAN)

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated include bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil and beverages.