NAPTIP targets sports to curb human trafficking

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has pledged to use sports as an effective instrument to combat the menace of human trafficking in the country.

Okah-Donli disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at the IBB Golf club as part of activities to commemorate the 2019 World Day against Human Trafficking.

The NAPTIP boss who tee-ed-off the monthly IBB International Golf and Country Club tournament said the activity was part of ways to create awareness against human trafficking.

She said the agency was collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including sports to create awareness against human trafficking.

“We are here at this Golf tournament to further create awareness against human trafficking.

“We know a lot of our youths love sports and traffickers take advantage of it.

“That is why we are using sports such as golf, football and so on to create awareness against it, because prevention is better cure, ” she said.

She urged Nigerian youth interested in sports to always follow the right agent and agency when traveling abroad for sports events.

NAN reports that the World Day against Human Trafficking is celebrated every July 30 and the theme for this year is “Human Trafficking: Call your Government to Action”. (NAN)