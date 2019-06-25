Nasarawa: Al-makura, I-G, DG NYSC, others visit Buhari

………..Thanks him for appointing indigenes of Nasarawa

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

A special delegation from Nasarawa State on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, paid a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing sons of the state into strategic positions.

The delegation was led by Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura.

Buhari recently appointed Mohammed Adamu and Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, both indigenes of the state as Inspector-General of Police (IG) and Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), respectively.

Speaking with State House correspondents afterwards, the duo said the people of the state were grateful to the president.

The governor said he was delighted to see the President in good health and spirit.

According to him, the state has become Buhari’s laboratory when it comes to politics – the only state where his party won election in 2011.

He said that Nasarawa State had immortalised the president by naming some higher institutions of repute after him as the state had benefited a lot from him.

“So, we came to thank him for appointing some of our sons; the IG is a son of Nasarawa state; the D-G NYSC is a son of Nasarawa state.

“We express our expression to him for doing that; in addition, all the other things he has done for Nasarawa state; dualisation of some of our roads, building some of the institutions and appointing many other sons and daughters of Nasarawa state here at the federal agencies.

“So, these are the reasons why we are here,” the governor said.

Sule said that the state was taking the issue of security very seriously as the president was after the security of the country.

He said the state was looking at tackling security challenges through agriculture.

“First and foremost, there is what is called Ruga project by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“Nasarawa State is one of few states that will start that programme where we are going to deploy a lot of people and we are going to separate the herders from farmers so that they can be in separate areas.

“There are so many intervention funds; mainly for agriculture to employ the youths and promote agriculture.

“So, we are embracing each one of them; but we are coming up with a Bill where we are involving our traditional rulers; to be part and parcel of security of their various domains,” he said.

On his part, Al-Makura said the delegation came to appreciate the president for having faith in the state’s sons and daughters; especially with the appointments of the IG and the D-G of NYSC.

He said the state had faith in the president just as Buhari had in the state.

“This is reassuring the president of our commitment and loyalty towards him and his administration.

“It is also to support him in his security and peace initiative; Nasarawa State will continue to maintain its own security and peace status so that Nigeria can be a good place for all of us.

“Besides that, you can see the smile on the faces of the people of Nasarawa state; it reminds us with nostalgia, when in 2011, only Nasarawa state produced the only governor the president wanted.

“By the special grace of God, this commitment and loyalty of all the people of Nasarawa state is irrevocable,” he said.