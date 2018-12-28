Nasarawa Christian Pilgrims: Al-Makura puts PDP’s Ewuga in charge

By Sunday John

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has appointed Sen Solomon Ewuga, PDP chieftain and former Deputy Governor, as the leader of the 2018 Christian Pilgrims to Jerusalem.

Mr Musa Oloko, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this on Friday in Lafia, at the 2018 Christian Pilgrims orientation exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ewuga came second during the PDP governorship primaries in the state.

Ewuga, who was represented by an aide, Joseph Mathew, expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He promised to render exemplary service, and cautioned the pilgrims against actions that could embarrass the state.

Ewuga specifically appealed to pilgrims, who had plans to abscond while in Israel, to drop the idea as anyone involved would be deported and sanctioned.