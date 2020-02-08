Nasarawa Govt to partner with RMRDC on illegal mining

By Oboh Linus

The Nasarawa State Government has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to tackle illegal mining in the state.

Mr Dogo Shammah, state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said this while receiving the state RMRDC Coordinator Mr Zakari- Musa Eladoga on Saturday in Lafia.

According to Shammah, government is working towards controlling mining in a bid to tackle illegal mining in the state.

He added that the current administration under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Sule was worried about the activities of illegal miners, hence the need to leave no stone unturned in addressing the challenge.

“The Nasarawa state government is much aware of the activities of illegal miners, the issue is being seriously handle by the Ministry of Environment.

“We are working hard to ensure that the miners appreciate their host communities and adequately pay compensation to them and also pay royalty to the state government,” he said.

While commending RMRDC for its effort to control illegal mining in the state, the commissioner assured of goverment collaboration towards achieving the desired goal.

Shammah who advised the council to partner media organisation to educate the public on mining activities and the negative impact of illegal mining, assured of goverment commitment towards attracting investors to the state.

Eladoga said the visit was to seek partnership with the Ministry as well highlight activities of the council in the state.

He said RMRDC plans to partner with the state goverment towards establishing a processing centre in the state to boost mining and farming activities in the state. (NAN)