Nasarawa: Gunmen abduct wives of ex-Assembly member, Journalist, 2 others

By Isaac Ukpoju
Gunmen on Wednesday  attacked Suleiman Abubakar, Chairman of Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Nasarawa state and abducted his wife, Yahanasu Abubakar.
Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened at about 7 p.m. along Gudi-Garaku road in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.
According to Suleiman, the gunmen shot at the union bus they were travelling in from Keffi, where his wife went to register at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.
He said the bus ran into a ditch after being shot at while the gunmen swooped on them, took his wife, the wife of a former state assembly member, who they gave a lift as well as two other women from another vehicle during the attack.
Meanwhile, ASP Samaila Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the command had mobilised officers to the area to search and rescue the abducted women.

