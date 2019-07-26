NASRDA : Acting DG assures on continuity

Dr Halilu Shaba, the new Acting Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has pledged to build on the successes of his predecessors for the development of the agency.

He made the pledge on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Shaba who confirmed to NAN that he had taken over as the new acting DG of NASRDA promised to move the agency to greater heights.

“I have been in the system and that has given me the advantage to know what is working, what does not work and what requires continuity.

“It is important to note that we are trying to strengthen certain activities that will affect the common man.

“I will identify the areas we have done so well and strengthen them, give our support to relevant stakeholders and follow the path set by the Executive Council,” Shaba said.

NAN reports that Shaba, who was before now, the Director of Strategic Space Applications of the Agency made public appearance as the acting DG of NASRDA on Thursday at the Third Annual Lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Space Engineers (NISE) in Abuja.

He took over from Mr. Jonathan Angulu, who was appointed acting DG on July 2, following the expiration of the two-term tenure of Professor Seidu Mohammed the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Agency.

NASRDA, established on May 5, 1999 has the broad objective to pursue the development and application of space science and technology for the socio-economic benefits of the nation.(NAN)