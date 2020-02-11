NASS to inspect ITF programmes, projects

By Emmanuella Anokam

The National Assembly says it will conduct an oversight inspection on some critical projects and programmes of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) with a view to expanding or boosting the organisation’s revenue base.

Sen. Sikiru Osinowo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the graduation and distribution of Start-Up Packs to the beneficiaries of the ITF 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11,000 men and women from 36 states and FCT were empowered by ITF in different trades under its NISDP, which began in the last quarter of 2019.

“The National Assembly through the joint senate and house committee on industry in few weeks from now will undertake an oversight inspection of some of ITF critical projects and programmes.

“This is in view to finding much better and easier way to add colour to the fund or expand it in view of its relevance where it is necessary,” he said.

Osinowo noted that the National Assembly has been supportive of ITF activities through the joint senate and house committee on Industry and amendment of ITF act of 2011 in line with global best practices.

This, he said, enabled ITF to perform its mandate of providing, promoting and encouraging the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce.

Osinowo further said that the amended act of 2011 equipped it with power to provide training for skills in management in addition to setting standards in all sectors of the economy.

“As parliamentarians, we are always willing and ready to make beneficial legislation for the betterment of Nigerian people and growth of the economy

He, however, congratulated the beneficiaries for successfully completing the programme, which would make them better entrepreneurs.

Osinowo also commended ITF on its consistency in organising vocational acquisition skills for use in various sectors of economy.

He urged the ITF management to redouble its effort to see that more youths were trained and taken off the street to lessen the burden of dependency on government, create jobs and wealth, reduce rate of crime and insecurity and improve living standard of people.

The NISDP is one of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes being implemented by ITF to facilitate the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation by breeding new generation of entrepreneurs to transform national economic landscape.

The trades include Leather Works (Shoe and Bag Making), Welding and Fabrication, Catering and Event Management, Domestic Electrical Wiring and Installation.

Others are Solar Energy Installation, Plumbing and Pipe-fitting, Tiling, Production and Laying of Interlock Tiles, Auto-gelle and Beauty Care and Furniture Making. (NAN)