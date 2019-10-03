NATA wants automobile operations in Nigeria overhauled

…….Says fake mechanics to be weeded out

By Fortune Abang

The Nigerian Automobile Technician Association (NATA) on Wednesday called for holistic approach in the operational standards of automobile maintenance and repairs in Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth of the sector.

The Chairman of NATA, FCT chapter, Mr Philips Ogunsakin, made the call at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by Ibeto Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (IPIL) in Abuja.

According to Ogunsakin, the workshop is apt because it will enable members of the association imbibe modern methods of automobile services and repairs.

“Knowledge development on regular repairs and maintenance of automobile is very important because without that vehicles cannot move.

“It is the only way technicians can get updated on modern methods on use of motor parts certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria and to avoid wear and tear of machines.

“The use of engine oil for smoking vehicles for instance could knock down a vehicle engine, there is therefore the need to train technicians to detect and correct problems early enough.

“Whether you used your vehicle or not, the highest duration for change of an engine oil is three months.

“Another issue is the practice by companies to reduce quantity of materials in manufacturing automobile which contributes to damages on vehicle parts.”

He called for close working synergy between automobile dealers and other relevant organisations to address quackery in the automobile industry.

Mr Cletus Ibeto, the Chief Executive Officer of IPIL, urged the association members to imbibe the practice of regular automobile engine maintenance to avoid mechanical failures in vehicles.

Ibeto, who was represented by the Business Manager of the company, Mr Taiye Orugun said that automobile engine oil must be maintained regularly to ensure oil level in vehicles was sufficient to enhance its smooth operations.

“When you buy a car that uses 5w30 oil and for the next few years, you should be using 5w30, after that, start using 5w40 to avoid wear and tear.

“The engine and every other parts of the car will never be as new as it used to be when you bought it.

“For such engines to work under wear and tear state, you need to upgrade the automobile engine oil to thicker version, because the 5w30 is lighter than 5w40.

“You must service your car with thicker oil to accommodate wear and tear engines, after a while you are supposed to upgrade the oil to ensure the proper maintenance.

“So avoid automobile accident and unnecessary breakdown of vehicles, always carry out routine maintenance.”

He identified regular fluid checks, oil changes; check on tyre pressures on regular basis were part of the routine maintenance that could reduce chances of serious problems that could occur in vehicles.

The IPIL National Sales Manager, Mr Emeka Agbanaje said that the sensitisation was organised to create awareness on the importance of maintenance culture by automobile technicians.

“The reason we are here today is to partner with NATA to promote maintenance culture of automobiles in the FCT.

“There is no way IPIL will do it alone without partnering with organisation such as NATA,” Agbanaje said. (NAN)