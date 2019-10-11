Navy releases list of successful candidates for training school

By Doris Esa

Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment interview held in Lagos between July 29 and Aug. 27.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the list could be accessed online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Dahun said the successful candidates would report for training in two batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

He added that NNBTS Batch 29 A would report on Oct. 18, while NNBTS Batch 29 B would report to camp on May 8, 2020.

He directed the shortlisted candidates to report to camp with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, and one pair of brown canvas.

He listed others items as; two pairs of black trousers, two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoe and three pairs of white long socks.

“The candidates are also to come with one pair of national dress, originals and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery,” he said.

He warned that candidates who report four days after the indicated dates would not be allowed into the training premises.