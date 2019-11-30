NCC installs board members as Inspectors

Prudence Orji/Joshua Olomu

In line with its anti-piracy campaign, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has installed its board members as its first set of Special Copyright Inspectors (SCIs).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr John Asein, Director-General of the Commission, decorated the SCIs at an investiture ceremony during a General Meeting of the board on Friday in Abuja.

Aseim explained that to make its enforcement activities more effective, the commission was working with relevant stakeholders in the creative sector.

According to him, the installation of the SCIs is in pursuant of section 38 of the Nigerian Copyright Act 2004, as Amended.

“We are here to ensure that the anti-piracy drive of the commission yields expected result, and that is why we are installing these stakeholders as Special Copyright Inspectors to complement the commision’s operations.

“They are members of the board from different background and experience, they represent various industries in the creative sector.

“They are men and women of proven integrity, with passion for the creative industry and they have not been involved in any copyright abuse,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Joseph Amodu, Director of Enforcement of the Commission, explained that although the SCIs were not employees of the commission, they serve as volunteers in fulfilling its mandate.

He added that they were to complement the anti-piracy operations of the commission, especially in intelligence gathering and public enlightenment on copyright issues, among other functions.

In his remark, Mr Tonye Jaja, Chairman of the NCC Governing, commended the DG and his management team for the initiative and pledged their dedication to the new assignment.

“This initiative by the DG is unprecedented in the history of the board, and it is a concrete evidence that he wants to work with us as partners in progress.” (NAN)