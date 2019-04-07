NCC set to drive broadband penetration to 70 %

By Constance Imasuen

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has expressed its preparedness to drive the process of attaining 70 per-cent broadband penetration in the next couple of years.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the commission would attain the 70 per cent if it was set as the new target by the Federal Government.

He said this while delivering a goodwill message at an investment summit tagged “KADINVEST 4.0’’, organised by the Kaduna State Government.

He said that he was optimistic about the commission’s commitment toward taking the broadband penetration to the next level.

“When I was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, broadband penetration was only 8.5 per cent.

“It has now risen to 33%, an equivalent of 63 million Nigerians enjoying the services.

“I am particularly thrilled to see that the rising trend has not only been sustained, but the NCC is now ready to take it to the next level,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria attained it 30 per cent broadband target in 2018 through measures and strategies put in place by the NCC under the present leadership, a development that has attracted industry-wide commendations.

Danbatta also urged Fleek Network Ltd, the licensed Infraco for the North West to quickly mobilise to site with a view to deploying broadband infrastructure in the region.

“At least, six infrastructure companies (Infracos) have been licensed by the NCC to drive the deployment of broadband infrastructure across the nation’s six geopolitical zones .

“Including Lagos State which is a zone on its own due to the sheer size of its market.

“The license for the north central region which is the only zone remaining is presently being processed,’’ he said. (NAN)