NCWS, others to honour female ministers, legislators

By Dorcas Jonah

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in collaboration with other agencies has concluded plans to honour female ministers appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari administration on Monday in Abuja.

The National President of NCWS, Mrs Gloria Shoda, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja,said that the council would also honour female National Assembly legislators.

According to her, NCWS wishes to celebrate, honour and recognise the remarkable contributions women have made to nation building in spite of the daunting challenges they might have faced.

” A critical study of the women of substance revealed that they have excelled in their various fields of endeavor because of their diligence, hardwork, determination, commitment, and patriotism.

“For this reason, NCWS is collaborating with FCDA and dRPC-PAS to honour seven female ministers, six female Senators and female House of Representatives.

Shoda said that the event would hold on Oct. 21 at the International Conference Centre, ICC. Abuja.

She said that resource persons had been invited to speak on the theme: “Mentorship; A Panacea for Capacity Building of Women In Politics and Governance ”

‘Though, the number of women in politics and governance, at the state and national level in this dispensation falls short of our expectation, we are determine to encourage our fellow women,” she said

The NCWS boss described women, either elected or appointed to serve, as torch bearers to others.

“It is our sincere hope that the award will spur them to greater heights and enable to work assiduously to change the narrative in the next political dispensation”.

Ministers to be honoured include: Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen and Mnister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk,

Others are: Minister of State for FCT, Dr Rahmatu Aliyu, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagun. Minister of State for Transport, Sen Gbemisola Saraki and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazu,

The female Senators are: Sen. Eyakenyi Etim, Sen. Stella Oduah, Sen. Uche Lilian Ekwunife, Sen. Oko Rose Okoji, Sen. Remi Tinubu, Sen. Apiafi Jocelyn and Sen. Aishatu Dahiru

Female House of Representatives membera are: Rep.Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Rep.Khadijah Bukar. Rep.Aishatu Dukku, Rep.Lynda Ikpeazu, Rep Beni Lar and Rep Blessing Onuh.(NAN)