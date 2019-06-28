NDA 26th Regular Course celebrates 40th anniversary with Golf Kitty

As part of activities to mark its 40th anniversary, the 26 Regular Course of the Nigeria Defense Academy (NDA) on Thursday held a Golf Kitty at the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The Golf Kitty which is part of 3-day activity to celebrate the anniversary had both serving and retired members of the Alumni in participation.

President of the Alumni Association Squadron Leader Kayode Sobajo (rtd) who led other participants in sets of three to Tee-off said that the 26 Regular Course had every reason to celebrate.

”This is very important because the 28th Reguar Course of the NDA is marking its 4oth Anniversary this week, we started yesterday by visits to orphanages and today we are doing this golf kitty.

“All these are to commemorate the fat that we started in NDA in June 1979, so it is something of joy that God has preserved us.

“We were 112 that started, 97 of us were commissioned and as of today, 79 of us are still alive, well and the course was able to make large number of Generals across the services – Army, Navy and Air Force.

“For those of us that left voluntarily earlier, we thank God that we have done very well in our own calling as well,” he said.

The President of the Alumni stated that why they chose golf over other sports was being quite a number of them were golfers and being that golf was a widely played game by the military, they chose to inject a golf kitty into their anniversary celebration.

Also speaking after teeing off, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Nienge (rtd) said that the choice of golf was because of its acceptance in the military.

He said that the Army, Air Force and Navy had imbibed it because it was a game that could be played throughout the life of a serviceman.

“As you may also know, most of the Golf Courses have military background so it is a game well imbibed by the military.

“Coming together after 40 years, this is also a way of socializing, sharing experiences: that union that was made 40 years ago,” he said.

The Anniversary celebration is billed to close on Saturday with an award ceremony at the IBB Golf Club in Abuja.