NDDC Board: Niger Delta Youths commend Buhari

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammad Buhari for the appointment of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying it was confident that the quality of persons on the team would deliver.

The President on Tuesday approved the appointment of 16 member board with Dr Pius Odubu from Edo State as the chairman and Mr Bernard Okumagba from Delta State, as the Managing Director (MD).

The group in a thank you message signed by Engr. Jator Abido, National Coordinator Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and Mr Kede Michael, Secretary, particularly thanked the President for appointing Mr Okumagba as NDDC MD saying that the president has proven to be a father of modern Nigeria.

“We are grateful to you Mr President for harkening to voice of wisdom after attempts by some individuals and groups to misrepresent facts as it were.

“Let it be known to you that by appointing Mr Okumagba, you have given the Urhobo’s in Delta South a sense of belonging.

“Be assured that you have made the right choice in Okumagbe, and as youths of the region, we pledge our total allegiance to your government.

“Mr Bernard Okumagba is an astute banker and administrator who has proven his worth overtime. He is a true Nigerian who believes in the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

“We are therefore not surprised that you (Buhari) found him competent and capable to steer the ship of NDDC that has long been longing for a prudent and visionary leadership,” the group added.

NAN reports that Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, would serve as the Executive Director, Projects, in the board.

Other members of the board are Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa State); Jones Erue (Delta State); Victor Ekhatar (Edo State); Joy Nunieh from Rivers State and Nwogu Nwogu from Abia State.

Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State, Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom State); Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River State; Olugbenga Elema from Ondo State; Uchegbu Kyrian from Imo State; and Aisha Muhammed from Kano State representing North-West area on the board. (NAN)