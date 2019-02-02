NDDC: Ex-agitators applaud Buhari’s appointment of Brambaifa

A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, as the Acting Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group known as Coalition of Niger Delta ex-Agitators Phase II said that the appointment of Prof Brambaifa has shown that President Buhari is desirous of accelerated development of the Niger Delta region.

A statement signed by the chairman of the group, Comrade Stephen Ebisintei said the appointment reposes great faith in the ability of Prof Brambaifa, to deliver on his mandate “and justify the huge faith the president has reposed in him.”

The group described as Brambaifa as non-partisan.

“On behalf of the leadership of Phase II of the Presidential Amnesty Program, (PAP), I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Professor Nelson Brambaifa as the Acting MD of the NDDC.

“This appointment is a perfect fit. It is a square peg in a square hole. We have no doubt in our minds that the professor would deliver on the mandate as espoused in the NDDC master plan.

“Prof Brambaifa has shown why he is the best man for the job having distinguished himself as an astute administrator and manager of men. We know that he will do his best to change the story of the region.

“We pledge to work with him to keep the peace, which will in turn ensure accelerated development for the benefit of everyone in the region,” Comrade Ebisintei said.

The group further dismissed those purporting to oppose the appointment saying “they are sponsored enemies of the region, who don’t want anything good to happen to the region.”