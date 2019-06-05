NDDC to complete power projects in Ikwere, others

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it will soon complete ongoing pilot power projects built for communities in Rivers.

The commission listed Ubima community and several other unnamed communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) as communities to benefit from the power project.

NDDC’s Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, disclosed this in a statement through the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Brambaifa, spoke when he visited the Chairman of Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Eze Blessing Wagor, in his palace, in Isiopko, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers.

According to him, several communities in Ikwerre LGA has been without electricity for over two years despite contributing economically to the state.

“We are really shocked when we learnt about the absurd situation. The situation needs to be corrected urgently – as part of a regional wide intervention.

“We have since swung into action to address these challenges, because the people of Niger Delta region deserves better,” he said.

Brambaifa said the project, which was nearing completion would be inaugurated for use before the end of June.

“NDDC is using the restoration project for Ubima and Isiokpo (communities) as pilot scheme – that will eventually cover all the other distressed areas in the region.

“So, we are appealing to traditional rulers and benefitting communities to ensure that electric infrastructures in their areas are protected from vandals and thieves,” he pleaded.

Speaking, Eze Blessing Wagor, said the people of the area were grateful to NDDC for its intervention.

Represented by Chief Wobo Amadi, the Traditional Prime Minister of Isiokpo community, Wagor expressed delight that electricity would be restored to the area after several years of blackout.

“You (Brambaifa) are a man of your words, as you have done so much in three months in office. We are confident that you will do more,” he told Brambaifa.

On his part, Matthew Edevbie, Managing Director of Income Electrix Limited, the contractors handling the project, assured that the project would be completed in due course.

He explained that the communities would receive electricity supply from two electric sub-stations in Ahoada and Rumuosi.

“To this end, we have installed eight transformers in Ubima, and within the next one week, there will be power in the town.

“We are appealing to communities to safeguard the power infrastructure.

“Also, the youth leader in Ubima has promised us that our facilities will be protected from vandals,” he said.