NDSG to honour Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan as democracy Icons

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Olusegun and Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are among former leaders who are to bag the ‘Icon of Democracy’ Award in June.

The award, conferred by the National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NDSG) will be part of activities for the launch of a Book Chain and the history and democratic advancement of Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold on the 27th day of June 2019, the ceremony would also mark the public presentation and unveiling of the Book chain comprising 7 titles.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Kletsaint Akor, Chief Executive (NDSG) said that event was being held to mark two Decades of Sustained Democracy in Nigeria.

“The event is proposed to be jointly chaired by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR. Nigeria’s current President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour who will give the keynote address.

“The NDSG Book Chain offers fresh and inspiring collectors’ set of Books that document various aspects of Nigeria’s tortuous and uncertain journey to a stable, progressive and democratic nation beginning from the colonial to the present fourth republic.

“These books adequately researched and written in simple, flowing everyday language present a current, factual and verifiable, non-partisan account of the motions of democratic growth and development in Nigeria’s socio political history.

“The public presentation and Unveiling of the NDSG Book Chain is also designed partly as an initiative to recognize and immortalize Nigeria’s icons of Democracy through the Honorary Legacy Collections so readers of the book will be familiar with the outstanding achievements and contributions of the selected personalities,” he said.

He itemized the seven titles in the chain to include: ‘(1)Centenary First Ladies’; (2)Path to Sustained Democracy in Nigeria-Evolutionary Account; (3)Path to Sustained Democracy in Nigeria, (4)Diary of a Decade; (5)Democracy in Nigeria I; (6)Democracy in Nigeria ll and (7)Parties & General Elections in Nigeria – State of the Nation’s Democracy.

He informed the newsmen that forward to the books had been written by notable Nigerians including former President Shehu Shagari GCFR, Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, former Senate President David A.B. Mark GCON and Senate President Bukola, among others.

He called on those yet to send in their forwards, including President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, First Lady Mrs. Aisha Buhari and a few other distinguished Nigerians, to do so soon.

“The public presentation of the book chain will present each distinguished icon or their representatives the opportunity to unveil the particular volume designated to the honorary legacy collector.

“The designated collections will thereafter be distributed to institutions of choice by the honorees. The event will draw over 400 high level delegates from Government, Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations, Organized Labour, Professional Groups, and persons from other walks of life,” he said.