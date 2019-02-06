New police commissioners for Lagos, other states, Egbetokun posted to Kwara

*Ex-EFCC chief Lamorde heads Force Intelligence Bureau
The acting Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones, Formations and Commands.
According to the posting, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde now heads Force Intelligence Bureau.
Edgal Imohinmi, the commissioner of police in Lagos until today, has been removed to give way to Mu’azu Zubairu.
Imohinmi’s new post was not indicated in the list released by ACP Frank Mba, the police spokesman.
Kayode Egbetokun, a former chief security officer in Lagos state who was initially sent to Lagos to succeed Imohinmi has now been posted to Kwara, as acting commissioner, while Akeem Odumosu, who was in charge of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos was also posted to Edo state as acting commissioner.
The Full list:
Posting of AIGs
AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu – AIG Zone 9, Umuahia
AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo – AIG Maritime
AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, mni – Directing Staff NIPPS
AIG Maurice A. Yusuf – AIG Research and Planning
AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, mni – AIG Force Intelligence Bureau
AIG Murtala Mani, mni – AIG FORCE CID
AIG Tijani Baba – AIG Zone 7, Abuja
AIG Dibal Yakadi, mni – AIG Zone 5, Benin
AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, mni – AIG Zone 3, Yola
AIG Mohammed Mustapha – AIG Zone 10, Sokoto
AIG Musa A. Kimo – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni – AIG Zone 11, Osogbo
AIG Basen Dapiya Gwana – AIG Zone 12, Bauchi
AIG Karma Hosea Hassan – AIG Staff College, Jos
AIG Folawiyo David, mni – AIG Training & Development
AIG Zana Ibrahim, mni – Commandant POLAC, Kano
AIG Chris Ezike – AIG Zone 4, Makurdi
AIG Moses A. Jitiboh, mni – AIG Investment, FHQ
Posting of Commissioners
CP Mu’azu Zubairu – CP Lagos State Command
CP Ahmed Iliyasu – CP Ogun State Command
CP Mohammed Wakili – CP Kano State Command
CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor – CP Cross River Command
CP Damian Chukwu – CP Borno Command
CP Sumonu Abdulmalik – CP Yobe Command
CP Asuquo Amba – CP Ekiti Command
CP Abiodun Ige – CP Osun Command
CP Ibrahim Sabo – CP Niger Command
CP Alkasim Sanusi – CP Taraba State
CP Garba M. Mukaddas – CP Adamawa Command
CP Omololu Bishi – CP Benue Command
CP Bola Longe – CP Nasarawa Command
CP Isaac Akinmoyede – CP Plateau Command
CP Aminu I. Saleh – CP Bayelsa Command
CP Adeleke Yinka – CP Delta Command
CP Bashir Makama – CP Akwa-Ibom Command
CP Awosola Awotunde – CP Ebonyi Command
CP Belel Usman – CP Rivers Command
CP Bello Makwashi – CP Gombe Command
CP Abdulrahman Ahmed – CP Kaduna Command
CP Bala Ciroma – CP FCT Command
CP Akeem Busari – CP Kogi Command
CP Galadinchi Dasuki – CP Imo Command
CP Suleiman Balarabe – CP Enugu Command
CP Dandaura Mustafa – CP Anambra Command
CP Etim Ene Okon – CP Abia Command
CP Ibrahim Kaoje – CP Sokoto Command
CP Celestine Okoye – CP Zamfara Command
CP Garba Danjuma – CP Kebbi Command
CP Undie Andie – CP Ondo Command
CP Olukolu Sina – CP Oyo Command
CP Ali Janga – CP Bauchi Command
CP Rabiu Ladodo – CP Jigawa Command
CP Buba Sanusi – CP Katsina Command
Ag. CP Egbetokun Kayode – CP Kwara Command
Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem – CP Edo Command
The Inspector General of Police charged the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers took immediate effect
