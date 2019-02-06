New police commissioners for Lagos, other states, Egbetokun posted to Kwara

*Ex-EFCC chief Lamorde heads Force Intelligence Bureau

The acting Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones, Formations and Commands.

According to the posting, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde now heads Force Intelligence Bureau.

Edgal Imohinmi, the commissioner of police in Lagos until today, has been removed to give way to Mu’azu Zubairu.

Imohinmi’s new post was not indicated in the list released by ACP Frank Mba, the police spokesman.

Kayode Egbetokun, a former chief security officer in Lagos state who was initially sent to Lagos to succeed Imohinmi has now been posted to Kwara, as acting commissioner, while Akeem Odumosu, who was in charge of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos was also posted to Edo state as acting commissioner.

The Full list:



Posting of AIGs

AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu – AIG Zone 9, Umuahia

AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo – AIG Maritime

AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, mni – Directing Staff NIPPS

AIG Maurice A. Yusuf – AIG Research and Planning

AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, mni – AIG Force Intelligence Bureau

AIG Murtala Mani, mni – AIG FORCE CID

AIG Tijani Baba – AIG Zone 7, Abuja

AIG Dibal Yakadi, mni – AIG Zone 5, Benin

AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, mni – AIG Zone 3, Yola

AIG Mohammed Mustapha – AIG Zone 10, Sokoto

AIG Musa A. Kimo – AIG Zone 6, Calabar

AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni – AIG Zone 11, Osogbo

AIG Basen Dapiya Gwana – AIG Zone 12, Bauchi

AIG Karma Hosea Hassan – AIG Staff College, Jos

AIG Folawiyo David, mni – AIG Training & Development

AIG Zana Ibrahim, mni – Commandant POLAC, Kano

AIG Chris Ezike – AIG Zone 4, Makurdi

AIG Moses A. Jitiboh, mni – AIG Investment, FHQ

Posting of Commissioners

CP Mu’azu Zubairu – CP Lagos State Command

CP Ahmed Iliyasu – CP Ogun State Command

CP Mohammed Wakili – CP Kano State Command

CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor – CP Cross River Command

CP Damian Chukwu – CP Borno Command

CP Sumonu Abdulmalik – CP Yobe Command

CP Asuquo Amba – CP Ekiti Command

CP Abiodun Ige – CP Osun Command

CP Ibrahim Sabo – CP Niger Command

CP Alkasim Sanusi – CP Taraba State

CP Garba M. Mukaddas – CP Adamawa Command

CP Omololu Bishi – CP Benue Command

CP Bola Longe – CP Nasarawa Command

CP Isaac Akinmoyede – CP Plateau Command

CP Aminu I. Saleh – CP Bayelsa Command

CP Adeleke Yinka – CP Delta Command

CP Bashir Makama – CP Akwa-Ibom Command

CP Awosola Awotunde – CP Ebonyi Command

CP Belel Usman – CP Rivers Command

CP Bello Makwashi – CP Gombe Command

CP Abdulrahman Ahmed – CP Kaduna Command

CP Bala Ciroma – CP FCT Command

CP Akeem Busari – CP Kogi Command

CP Galadinchi Dasuki – CP Imo Command

CP Suleiman Balarabe – CP Enugu Command

CP Dandaura Mustafa – CP Anambra Command

CP Etim Ene Okon – CP Abia Command

CP Ibrahim Kaoje – CP Sokoto Command

CP Celestine Okoye – CP Zamfara Command

CP Garba Danjuma – CP Kebbi Command

CP Undie Andie – CP Ondo Command

CP Olukolu Sina – CP Oyo Command

CP Ali Janga – CP Bauchi Command

CP Rabiu Ladodo – CP Jigawa Command

CP Buba Sanusi – CP Katsina Command

Ag. CP Egbetokun Kayode – CP Kwara Command

Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem – CP Edo Command

The Inspector General of Police charged the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers took immediate effect