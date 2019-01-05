New York set to rename street housing Trump Tower Barack Obama Avenue

Thousands of people have signed a petition in New York City to rename the block in front of Trump Tower after former President Barack Obama.

A MoveOn petition started by Elizabeth Rowin is calling for the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets to be renamed “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

The petition would require President Trump to formally change the address of his Trump Tower building, where his 2020 reelection campaign will be headquartered on the 15th floor.

The measure had nearly 4,300 signatures as of Friday morning.

“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal free,” the petition states.

A stretch of a freeway in Los Angeles was recently renamed after the former commander in chief.

For the street to be renamed, the New York City Council would have to approve the measure and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) would have to sign off on the name change.

The council unanimously voted last month to rename a street after the renowned hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, as well as others after rapper Notorious B.I.G., signer Woody Guthrie and poet Audre Lorde.

